At the Meatco permit days held at the Okakarara Auction Kraal over three days in May, 835 head of cattle were procured - a first in the facility's 25 years of existence.

The event saw 14 trucks loaded with animals destined for various Meatco facilities, since farmers from surrounding areas turned up in numbers to market their animals. Although the facility could not accommodate all the delivered animals, Meatco's Livestock Procurement personnel managed to buy almost all the cattle delivered to the auction kraal.

The overall quality of the animals was up to standard, with a marked improvement in animal health and welfare, as per the standards and requirements of the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) present.

Undamuje Hambira, communication officer at Meatco, says the Meatco's permit days initiative for communal areas has gained momentum. On these days, farmers bring their cattle to a central point to be auctioned off and receive immediate cash for the animals sold.

Meatco appreciated the farmers' rapid response to its call and availing cattle for marketing. This is a clear indicator that its relationship with them is improving and that they are eager to market cattle on this platform. Meatco also thanked the DVS, farmers' associations, its staff and the temporary hired local labourers for their hard work in making the permit days a success.

To host a successful permit day in communal areas, one needs the combined efforts of all stakeholders and there were only two incidents, one of an animal without an ear tag and the other of a producer declining the price on offer.

Meatco's permit programme will continue for the rest of the year with permit days to be hosted in different areas. Producers are advised to listen out for announcements on their local radio stations. The main aim of the permit days is to acquire slaughter and feedlot cattle for Meatco and to get them 90/40-day compliant for its export markets at the Annasruh Feedlot.