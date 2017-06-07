Angola: Bank of China Loan Portfolio Is U.S.$381 Million

Luanda — At least 3.81 million US dollars is the current operational loan portfolio granted by the Bank of China (BOC) for the implementation of three projects.

This was said on Monday, without specifying the projects, by Angolan Finance, Minister Archer Mangueira, at the official opening ceremony of the Bank of China branch in Luanda.

He explained that the projects will be financed with the coverage of the Chinese Export Credit Agency (SINOSURE).

Bank of China, according to Archer Mangueira, has been a prominent partner of the Angolan state, hoping that it will continue to be so and that the opening of this branch will help to strengthen this cooperation.

Cooperation between Angola and the Bank of China began with financing of four projects for the telecommunications sector, for a total amount of 109.76 million US dollars, he said.

These projects have been completed and fully disbursed since October 2012, Angola's finance minister said.

Archer Mangueira said that Angola stands out on the African continent as one of the main countries that most benefit from credit from Chinese banks and financial institutions.

As a result of the "intense" economic relations between the two countries in 2016, the Angolan exports to China amounted to about 14 billion US dollars, while Angolan imports to that Asian country were around USD 1.8 billion.

"The Bank of China has been one of the Chinese financial institutions that has financed projects integrated in the lines of credit that China has granted to Angola", said the official.

This financial institution is the fourth largest bank in the world with base capital, also called "core capital", according to the ranking of the prestigious British magazine "The Banker".

China, according to Acher Mangueira, is the country that most finances the construction of infrastructures in Africa, and thus, its development.

Data from a report by the Ernst & Young consulting firm, released in May 2006-2016, China funded 293 projects in Africa totaling US $ 66.4 billion.

These projects allowed the creation of 130.750 jobs, according to the same report.