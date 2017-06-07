Namibia: NGOs Denounce Extremist Violence

Windhoek — Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) across the globe are organising campaigns to raise public awareness on the need for peace and tolerance and to prevent the prevalence of extremist violence in the guise of religion.

The campaigns held under the theme 'Talk & Walk to Prevent Violent Extremism' were signalled by the global community, which is facing widespread extremism that accompanies violence with radical views, and which has become a great threat to the stability and prosperity of the globe.

National governments around the world have responded to the contemporary issues of extremism by formulating domestic policies and through international cooperation on security and education, along with the national efforts, international NGOs.

From May 19, peace culture campaigns titled 'Walk & Talk to Prevent Violent Extremism' have been co-hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international NGO under the United Nations Department of Public Information (UN DPI), with local communities and international youth associations.

The most recent event was held in various regions of 85 cities in 43 countries, including Beijing, New York, Paris, Seoul, Sydney, and Tokyo. The southern African region, including people from Cape Town in South Africa and Windhoek in Namibia were involved and carried out the peace culture campaign on May 27.

The Namibia Youth Development Organisation and the Children's Parliament in Namibia cooperated in staging the event, where the role of the youth in spreading the culture of peace in Africa and creating a culture of peace in the local community were discussed.

Ward Councillor of City of Cape Town Anthony Moses said: "Today is one of the most momentous days in the history of the world that we basically have one common grip, coming together with one common understanding in order to promote peace."

The campaign dates back to 2013 when the Declaration of World Peace was proclaimed by HWPL with the slogan: 'Leave Peace as a Legacy to Future Generations'.