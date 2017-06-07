Kenya: President Kenyatta - I Will Beat Odinga Again

press release

KISII, 6 JUNE 2017, (PSCU) - President Uhuru Kenyatta today said he is confident of winning the upcoming polls and the choice has been made easier by an opposition clueless about what is good for Kenya.

President Kenyatta said he won the last elections when the odds were stacked against him; and he is confident it will be a smoother ride for him this year because of Jubilee's performance and track record

The President made the statement after he presented Sh358 million for compensating IDPs in Kisii and pledged another Sh470 million for those who were displaced in Nyamira by the 2007/2008 post election violence.

The President, who spoke as he went on a campaign blitz in Kisii County, said he will easily trounce the opposition candidate.

"The opposition has no idea what Kenyans want. If they are not inciting Kenyans, they are peddling insults," said President Kenyatta said.

He said the opposition is bent on creating animosity and division between Kenyans and cannot read the mood of the country's desire for peace.

The President said Kenya is still recovering from the damages caused to the country when similar agitations by the same characters in the current opposition led to full blown violence in 2007/2008.

He urged the people of Kisii to rally behind the Jubilee Candidates in the county since they were part of the winning team.

The Head of State said majority of Kenyans support Jubilee because they share the party's vision of moving the country forward and not backwards.

The President said this as he announced that the government will partner with the private sector to provide paid internship for graduates from universities and technical colleges.

The internships are designed to enhance the job market readiness of the young graduates.

President Kenyatta said he is confident of trouncing the opposition largely because of his achievements in the last four and half years.

"We have several reasons as to why we want you to support us on August 8th, one of them is to enable us continue with what we have been doing to improve the lives of all Kenyans," said the President.

He outlined several development programmes undertaken under Jubilee administration saying The Standard Gauge Railway phase one from Mombasa to Nairobi is complete and that the SGR will be extended to Naivasha and thereafter to Kisumu through Kisii and Nyamira.

"We have completed phase one of the Standard Gauge Railway from Mombasa to Nairobi, we will extend it to Naivasha. For the first time instead of passing through Nakuru, the Standard Gauge Railway will pass through Narok, Kisii and then to Kisumu," said the President.

The President said the government will also refurbish the old railway (metre rail), to complement the Standard Gauge Railway, thereby having two railway lines to ease transportation of goods, services and people.

The government has connected more than 3 million homesteads to electricity and has also reached its target of issuing 3 million titles in President Kenyatta's first term.

President Kenyatta pointed out that what is important for Kenya is peace and reiterated that at no time will Kenyans again fight because of politics.

"There is no need of insulting one another, what is required is for leaders to propagate their party's policies and Kenyans are wise enough to make independent decisions on what they want," said the President.

The President traversed Kisii moving from Masimba, Keroka, Keumbu, Jogoo Turnoff, Nyakoe, Suneka, Tabaka, and Iranda where he addressed massive crowds.

President Kenyatta's campaign is riding on the wings of the development credentials of the Jubilee Government which has been busy implementing massive infrastructure projects and social welfare programs that have changed Kenya for the better.

Just yesterday, the Kenya Private Sector Alliance gave a thumbs up to the Jubilee Government for its development track record and for making Kenya attractive to investors.

The President will tour Nyamira County tomorrow.