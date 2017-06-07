6 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Jegwe Resigns As Mzuni FC Assistant Coach

By Tione Andsen

Mzuni Football Club Assistant coach, Millias Pofera Jegwe has resigned just months into the job.

Jegwe wasbrought in as assistant coach for Mzuni FC to beef up the coaching panel for the team after staying for while he got sacked from Civil Service United (CIVO) as coach last season.

He has just worked for less than two months as an assistant coach for the Mzuzu base Super League side.

Jegwe came to the limelight of the country's football circle when he propelled Dedza United Football Club into the TNM Super League two seasons ago.

A letter dated June 5, 2017 addressed to the General Secretary of Mzuni FC stated that he has resigned because his office has not accepted him to transfer to Mzuzu from Lilongwe.

"As you already know that I am civil servant, working for the Ministry of health. I had applied for transfer from Lilongwe to Mzuzu that I may be able to execute my duties concurrently," Jegwe stated in his letter on Monday.

He added that, "due to circumstances beyond my control, my authorities have rejected my request for the said transfer hence I am reverting back to my official duties in the ministry of health which is based in Lilongwe."

Jegwe said this development has left him with no option but to resign from his position as an assistant coach for Mzuni FC.

This is a third Super League side that he has been involved with for the past three seasons.

Jegwe is known of scouting young talent and has a good working experience with Super League teams.

However, rumours are rifle in the capital that Jegwe has been earmarked a coach for the new formed team in Lilongwe which will be unveiled very soon.

