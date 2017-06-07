6 June 2017

Angola - Cne Approves Model of Ballot Paper

Luanda — The model of the ballot paper for the general election, set for August 23, and the training on the geo-referencing, as well as the preparation of the final mapping of the polling stations, were approved on Monday in Luanda by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

Speaking to the press at the end of the plenary session, CNE spokeswoman, Júlia Ferreira, explained that the instructive aims to define the guiding criteria of the activities of the local bodies of the commission and the technical team of the contracted company to map the polling stations.

According to her, under the law on general election, there is a set of matters that must be included in the model of ballot paper.

She spoke about the order number of the ballot paper, the statutory designation of the party or coalition, the name of the candidate for President of the Republic, the photograph, acronym, as well as the symbol and a blank square for the voter to express his/her will.

As for the order of candidacies, the spokeswoman explained that they are profiled vertically, sequentially and visibly, to enable voters to easily identify them on the ballot paper.

She said that these matters had been duly taken into account. "CNE considers it necessary to introduce the security elements so as not to allow the false reproduction of the ballot paper".

Júlia Ferreira explained that the commission bets on the use of a paper money, marked with ultraviolet ray.

On Tuesday, CNE is holding the draw for the positioning of political parties on the ballot paper.

