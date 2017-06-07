6 June 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Mukapuli Re-Elected Swapo District Coordinator

By Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz — Lüderitz Mayor Hilaria Mukapuli retained her position as district coordinator of the Swapo Party for Lüderitz beating four other candidates who vied for the post. Mukapuli was re-elected at the Swapo Party Lüderitz District Conference held at Lüderitz on Sunday.

From the 49 votes Mukapuli got 19, followed by Eli Shiyagaya who got 15, while Erikky Mupanda got eight votes and Henry Meintjies five. Two of the 49 ballots were spoilt.

Bessly Makaula was elected to the position of district information and mobilisation officer with 24 out of 49 votes, followed by Calvin Mwetuya who got 15, while Henry Meintjies received four votes and Theofilus Antanga three. Out of 49 votes three ballots were spoilt.

Former mayor of Lüderitz Suzan Ndjaleka retained her position as district treasurer, a position for which she was the sole candidate.

The district conference was officially opened by one of the leaders assigned to //Karas Region Swapo MP Emilia Amupewa. Amupewa urged party members to remain united and to ensure that no-one divides them.

