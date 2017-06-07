Southern Africa: Senai Appointed Cosafa Referees Committee Vice Chairperson

Mahalapye — Retired match official Colonel Edwin Senai was recently appointed vice chairperson of the Council of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA's) newly formed referee's committee.

The committee, which comprises five members, is chaired by president of the Mozambique Football Association Alberto Junior Simango in accordance with FIFA guidelines with four other members from Swaziland, Angola, Mauritius and Botswana.

In an interview with BOPA recently, Colonel Senai explained that their roles as committee members is to, among others, primarily advice COSAFA executive committee on all refereeing matters, assist in the training of referees directly or with the help of the national association and present views, recommendations and progress of refereeing matters to the executive committee.

Quizzed on how his appointment is going to benefit football in Botswana, the 2000 Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC) referee/ umpire of the year mentioned that he will look to directly interact with officials of repute from other countries and learn about their bids to improve the refereeing in their respective countries.

He also said he will put in effort to solicit top class officials and instructors to come and conduct training courses in Botswana.

He also expressed satisfaction towards the current state of match officiating in the country and cited the advent of modern technical gadgets such as digital videos used in courses and other teaching aids.

Colonel Senai has, among other accolades, officiated the 1998 Coca Cola final, the South Africa against Zambia game during Nelson Mandela's first inauguration and also South Africa's first FIFA international game against Nigeria in 1994.

As a form of advice to the young, budding officials, Colonel Senai, who has been a Futuro III technical association member ever since he retired from refereeing, said nowadays refereeing was like a career and one could make a living out of it.

He added that its remunerations were better nowadays compared to their days and it was a good thing.

He also mentioned that refereeing helped in personal development as one now avoids unnecessary socialising and spends time bettering themselves.

Meanwhile, the footballing mother-body Botswana Football Association (BFA) has expressed jubilation towards Colonel Senai's regional appointment.

The association's mouthpiece Tumo Mpatane said in an interview that it was a milestone for the association and it humbled them that the continent finally took notice of the best that Botswana could offer.

He also highlighted that the appointment continued to show the trust by the African continent in what Botswana had displayed in character as far as match officiating was concerned.

"Colonel Senai is one of our top official and instructor and the fact that the continent and COSAFA region recognises us is humbling and delighting," highlighted Mpatane.

Mpatane also said it will be of great benefit to the local referees as Colonel Senai's ability to manage and commission international games meant now he could translate that to local referees he coached, trained and instructed.

"His experience in the region will rub off down to the young referees. Whatever experience he garners internationally, he can impart it in our local referees and helps in growing them," concluded Mpatane.

BOPA