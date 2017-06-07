Tanzania: Boost Social Amenities to Elevate Agriculture

editorial

Agriculture is the backbone of Tanzania's economy, we are often reminded. Yet, it contributes only 30 per cent to the GDP, while providing jobs to 67 per cent the country's people of employable age.

With high rate of rural-urban migration, the number of young in our towns is much higher that the available jobs. It is like our young move to towns to escape from farming and livestock keeping.

Climate change has resulted in poor rain and soil infertility and our youth notice that little is achievable by engaging in agriculture.

They cannot see themselves leading good life from tilling the land. Negative attitudes towards agriculture can be reversed if more money is pumped into the sector. That is why we applaud the African Development Bank's Sh209.5 billion support to Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB).

While TADB used to issue short-term loans to farmers, with the operating capital of Sh209.5 billion, it will now start issuing mid-and-long term loans to uplift agricultural efforts.

This is a big step that will bring about new hope to the sector. This too, however, requires political will that would lead to higher budget allocation for agricultural development.

There is also a need for more efforts in the area of research that would lead to development of drought resistant seeds. Rain dependence is another weakness in the agricultural sector. It must be complemented by irrigation farming.

If the government will invest more in agriculture and rural development, people living in towns will be lured back to rural areas to engage in farming.

Furthermore, if social services are concentrated in urban areas, there shall be difficulties convincing the young to go back to the villages to undertake farming.

It means, concerted efforts to improve social and physical infrastructure and social amenities in rural areas should be seen as one of the surest ways to boost agriculture.

CURB SHODDY, CHEAP IMPORTS

Since Tanzania has the ambition to be a middle-income, industrial nation by 2025, our economic planners and policy makers must put in place systems to make it possible for our locally produced goods to compete with imports.

We are still a struggling economy with many basics that aren't yet in place, so making our country a dumping ground for all manner of imports is certain to jeopardise local industries, and we don't want that to happen.

The hesitance on the part of Tanzania to sign the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA) is borne out of this sensitivity--the concern that entering into pact with sophisticated the West might mean allowing imports that could render our own products unsalable.

We however, think that an even more serious threat is that of having cheap and apparently more sophisticated imports into the country, for these are sure to frustrate local producers.

Presently we have serious issues with second hand clothes and shoes that appear to attract even members of the middle class. How can we promote our promising textile industry while we have unchecked "mitumba" imports and new cheap goods of all manner from the Far East?

We need a mechanism that wouldn't be seen as protectionist, yet one that will safeguard the growth of local industries, like that of not allowing substandard and cheap imports.