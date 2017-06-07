Botswana: Netball World Youth Cup Preparations On Track

Gaborone — Preparations for hosting the Netball World Youth Cup 2017 are said to be going on smoothly.

Botswana will host the NWYC 2017 from July 8-16 and 20 countries including Botswana will participate in the lucrative tournament.

Botswana is in Pool C with Jamaica, Cook Island, Malaysia and Uganda. In Pool A are New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Northern Island, and Samoa.

Pool B has Australia, South Africa, Barbados, Zimbabwe and Singapore, while England, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Wales and Grenada are in pool D.

NWYC 2017,Local Organising Committee, chairperson Prisca Mokgadi said in an interview that preparations were going according to plan.

She said the games were scheduled to be played in two venues, University of Botswana and Ditshupo hall adding that although they were yet to finalise agreement with Ditshupo Hall, expectations were that it would be availed.

Mokgadi further said accommodation for participating teams had been secured in different hotels around Gaborone.

"Again flights tickets for all 19 participating countries have been booked . So we expect them to come as scheduled," she said.

She further explained that technical officials had been trained to equip them with necessary proceedings and information to be done during the games, adding that they were also expecting at least 560 volunteers to help deliver the games.

"We still have shortage of funds and are waiting for other stakeholders and organizations for any kind of assistance',' she said.

Botswana Netball Association president Tebogo Lebotse -Sebego said she was happy that the LOC managed to make preparations accordingly.

She further said Team Botswana was ready for the tournament even though two of the players were out of camp because of injury.

Lebotse-Sebego said she was happy that they had a positive team and she was resolute that the girls would make the country proud.

Team Botswana captain, Kgomotso Matibini said as the team leader she had realised that her team mates were ready for the games.

"The moral is high and everyone is focused in the camp and the girls are working extra hard each and every day," she said.

She highlighted that her team mates had fighting spirit which would make it possible to make it to top 8 which she said was their main target.

She further explained that the netball competition meant a lot to them as it showed talent in Botswana and they were happy to be the host as it showed the sport was growing. She therefore encouraged all Batswana to come and rally behind the team during the games.

BOPA