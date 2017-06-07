6 June 2017

Namibia: Burglary At Swakop Ends in Murder

By Adam Hartman

A 39-year-old Swakopmund man paid with his life when he confronted burglars in his home at Mondesa last Tuesday.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said Nghipulwa Matheus Kahwadi and his girlfriend were asleep when one of the two suspects entered his house through an open window.

While the suspect was climbing out of the window again, Kahwadi woke up and attempted to catch him. The other suspect, who was waiting outside, came to his accomplice's rescue by shooting Kahwadi in the head. Both suspects fled.

Kahwadi sustained serious head injuries, and while he was first rushed to the Swakopmund State Hospital, he had to be transferred to the Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek, where he died last Thursday.

The suspects, who have yet to be apprehended, will face charges of murder, housebreaking and theft. They stole an HP laptop, a Samsung Note 4 mobile phone and a Samsung Duos mobile phone. The value of the stolen items was estimated at about N$21 000.

By yesterday afternoon, no one had yet been arrested, Iikuyu told The Namibian.

"The police is looking for the public's assistance in this matter. Anyone with information that can lead the police to the suspects can contact their nearest police station," he said.

