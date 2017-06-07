column

Although football is an area I rarely comment on, the fact is that World Cup politics can go way beyond the game itself. As Qatar prepares to host the 2022 World Cup, a lot has started to happen that deserves some insight.

The recent Arab leaders' summit in Riyadh is proof that there is a lot of politics as Doha gears up for the global event that is just over five years away. Fortunately, Tanzania seems to be taking advantage of developments to enhance its diplomatic presence in the Arab world. The reopening of our embassy in Khartoum last year was followed by the opening of another embassy in Qatar and subsequent appointment of Ms Fatma Mohammed Rajab as the ambassador to the Gulf state.

There is potentially a lot that Qatar and Tanzania can achieve together. With the recent discovery of vast natural gas and oil reserves, Tanzania can benefit from Qatar's many years of experience in this area and avoid another bout of natural resource curse by preventing natural gas and oil from going the minerals way.

At a time when we are busy grappling with questionable investments, Tanzanians need to learn important lessons from Qatar. Experienced investors from the Gulf region can be given preference over the traditional western world capital, which at times has come without a human face and with strings attached. This is especially true when the fact that Tanzania has natural gas reserves totalling a mind-boggling 57 trillion cubic feet is taken into account.

On sports, there is plenty Tanzania can also gain. First, the wealth of clubs like Al-Sadd can offer Tanzania a vision of football development that is a function of many factors, not just players. Looking at most sports facilities in Qatar, the country seems to be almost ready for the 2022 World Cup despite the actual kickoff being more than five years away.

As former Real Madrid president Roman Calderon recently said, the 2022 World Cup could be the best in the competition's history. While teams play between 12 and 15 matches to qualify for the European Championship, the 2022 World Cup format is such that teams will play between 50 and 60 games before qualifying for the finals. I personally can't wait to join the bandwagon of sports fans and analysts who will attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is expected that about 1 million people will travel to Qatar for the finals. Fans will be able to watch three up to matches a day, which should add to the excitement. Already, the appointment of Ms Rajab as our ambassador is a diplomatic message of goodwill to the rest of the world. The appointment means it should now be possible to negotiate many more bilateral agreements and areas of cooperation with Qatar.

During a recent meeting between President John Magufuli and the Qatari ambassador to Tanzania, Abdallah Jassim Al-Maadadi, there was hope that Tanzania's ailing national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), would learn from the giant Qatar Airways, one of the world's most successful airlines. With such revitalised relations, I see more Tanzanians attending the 2022 World Cup than at any other time in the competition's history.

However, smear campaigns against Qatar are casting a dark cloud on the country's ability to stage the best World Cup ever. Keen observers may have learnt with dismay of reports about the recent hacking of the Qatar News Agency, and the posting of a false statement attributed to the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Such incidents are a flagrant violation of international law, and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

In a tête-à-tête with a close friend of mine recently, I was speculatively told that this could be emanating from sheer jealousy. I hope the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which is a political and economic regional integration alliance of six Middle Eastern countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Oman and, of course, Qatar, will jointly condemn this outrage.

Going forward, Tanzania should prepare to reap the benefits of mutual cooperation with Qatar and use our embassy in Doha as a hub for enhanced cooperation with the rest of the Gulf region as well as the broader Arab world. The world should support Qatar as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.