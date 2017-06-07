Renowned economic commentator Henry Kachaje will make a presentation on the impact if corruption on the economy at the major conference in Malawi where a cross-section of Malawians will be discussing the future of the country at a hotel in the commercial capital, Blantyre.

The civil rights , religious leaders and academics will meet from Wednesday under the aegis of the quasi-religion Public Affairs Committee (PAC) in what they call the five-plus-one conference.

PAC Executive Director Robert Phiri said the conference apart from discussing a report on the feedback from the Fifth All-Inclusive Stakeholders' Conference and chart the way forward, there will be ajor talking points on governance situation in the country.

Phiri said economist Kachaje, who is one of President Mutharika's most acerbic critics, and a University of Malawi speaker will make presentations on how corruption is affecting Malawi economy.

"This will be the time to come up with practical ideas that can be implemented ti pull the country out of the challenges it is facing," Phiri said.

Government said organisers of the meeting have sinister motives.

Presidential aide Mavuto Bamusi, who is also spokesperson for the government team that President Peter Mutharika assigned to engage PAC into 'discussions' on resolutions made during the last conference, accuse some political elements of continuing using PAC as "a conduit for churning unmerited anger and dislike for Mutharika over the 2014 electoral outcome."

But PAC Phiri described the allegation as paranoia.

The last meeting between PAC and President Mutharika in April last year ended in a deadlock as the President faulted PAC officials for giving him a deadline to act on issues affecting the country, including resolutions made by delegates to the February 2016 Fifth All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference in Blantyre.

Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (Osisa) is funding the forthcoming conference.