Tanzania: Build Packhouse to Improve Mango Farming, Govt Urged

Dar es Salaam — The Association of Mango Producers Tanzania (Amagro) is concerned about the halt of negotiations between it and the government over the establishment of a packhouse.

Amagro executive secretary Ahmad Mkopi says failure to establish the facility is a hindrance to mango growers.

"We plead with the government to hasten the process of establishing the parkhouse," Mr Mkopi told BusinessWeek.

According to him, a feasibility study has shown that it will cost Sh1.4 billion to construct such the facility.

"We have hired a Kenyan consultant to carry out a feasibility study on the packhouse construction. We believe that through public-private partnership the country can build it." Negotiations between the Amagro and the former government went on well, but they were halted last year, he says. A packhouse, according to experts, is a centre for fruit storage and packing to observe quality. Mr Mkopi speaks favourably about Kenya's modern packhouses, which have enhanced the country mango exports to the Middle East to 100 tonnes every week.

Sokoine University of Agriculture researchers say Tanzania's mango post-harvest losses stand at 40 per cent of the total output. However, agribusiness consultant Ebron Mwakalinga says the biggest challenge is the quantity and quality of mango production to meet customers' demands at the right time.

Experience has also shown that even the mango supply in the local market is inadequate, sometimes forcing the country to import the fruit from Kenya and South Sudan, according to him. The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries reported that 4.7 million tonnes of the fruit were produced in 2015/16.

Institute of management and Entrepreneurship Development CEO Donath Olomi suggests that it is important to give incentives to investors in large-scale mango farming before constructing the packhouse.