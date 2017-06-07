Namibia: American Plays Recusal Card in Murder Trial

The High Court judge handling the case of two American citizens accused of having murdered a young man in Windhoek in January 2011 is due to announce early next month whether he will be be stepping down from their trial.

Judge Christie Liebenberg reserved his ruling on a request for his recusal from the trial of Americans Marcus Thomas and Kevan Townsend after hearing oral arguments on the application in the Windhoek High Court yesterday. The ruling will be handed down on 3 July, the judge said.

Thomas and Townsend (both aged 31) went on trial before judge Liebenberg in November 2014, when they denied guilt on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, importation of firearm parts into Namibia without a licence, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so.

All of the charges are connected to the killing of 25-year-old Andre Peter Heckmair, who was shot dead in a car on a quiet street in Klein Windhoek on 7 January 2011.

The state is alleging that Thomas and Townsend travelled from the United States of America to Namibia in late December 2010 to carry out a plan to murder Heckmair, who had previously lived in the US.

Thomas and Townsend's trial has stalled since the prosecution's first witness completed his testimony in November 2014, after the defence lawyer then representing Thomas asked that he should undergo psychiatric observation to check if he was mentally fit to be tried.

The psychiatric observation eventually resulted in a ruling by judge Liebenberg, delivered in October last year, in which the judge concluded that Thomas was not suffering from any mental illness or defect, and thus was able to stand trial. The judge also found that Thomas was capable of appreciating the wrongfulness of his actions in respect of the offences with which he was charged, and of acting in accordance with an appreciation of the wrongfulness of his actions.

The evidence on which the ruling was based included opinions from a psychiatrist and clinical psychologist that Thomas was faking a mental handicap.

Thomas' defence lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo, argued yesterday that judge Liebenberg's use of the words "act" and "actions" in his finding indicated that he concluded Thomas committed an act, without the court having heard evidence from which such a conclusion could be reached.

While judge Liebenberg remarked that he merely followed the wording used in the applicable section of the Criminal Procedures Act and that Thomas had not been implicated by any evidence during the trial so far, Amoomo argued that Thomas concluded the judge had made a finding that he committed an act he was accused of. Thomas could not be blamed for having an apprehension that he would not receive a fair trial, Amoomo said.

Although Townsend is not also asking for judge Liebenberg's recusal, he is supporting Thomas' application, his defence lawyer, Mbanga Siyomunji, said.

On behalf of the state, though, deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef argued that neither the psychiatrists who examined Thomas nor judge Liebenberg made any findings that Thomas committed any acts. The prosecution will still have to prove that Thomas committed the acts of which he is accused, she also argued.

A reasonable person would not have an apprehension of bias on the part of the judge, Verhoef added.

Thomas, who staged a failed escape from prison in November 2014, and Townsend are both being kept in custody.