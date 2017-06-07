7 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TPDF Warns People Against Conmen

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) has warned the public against some conmen, who have been soliciting money from parents on promise of recruiting their children to the National Services.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, TPDF chief of personnel Maj Gen Harrison Masebo urged wananchi, who want to be recruited to the National service training (JKT) to follow the normal procedures.

According to Mr Masebo JKT has been using district and municipal council to recruit those who wants to undergo the training.

He asked for wananchi's cooperation in order to arrest those, who have been illegally collecting money from wananchi.

