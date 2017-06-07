Botswana: Ministry Refures Report

Gaborone — The Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology has refuted recent reports which suggests that a decision to allow government sponsored students to engage in part time- work during their studies has been taken.

A press release from the ministry points out that the grant-loan scheme is under review and a decision has not been done to allow part-time work, but the ministry has adopted a holistic approach to look at that.

It further says any changes to the grant- loan scheme will be formally communicated to all stakeholders.

Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology