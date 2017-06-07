Kenya: Telkom Kenya Acquires New Identity

Telkom Kenya has assumed a new brand identity in another attempt to battle for a bigger share of the telecoms market that is largely dominated by Safaricom.

After 10 years under the Orange identity, the company has rebranded to Telkom following the exit of France Telecom which until 12 months ago was the majority owner.

Despite the backing of the giant French telco, the company has struggled to stamp its authority in Kenya controlling a paltry seven per cent of the mobile telephony market after Airtel at 17 per cent and Safaricom at 71 per cent.

The rebranding came after private equity firm Helios Investment Partners purchased the entire France Telecom stake in the company and negotiated with the Kenyan government to own 40 per cent stake in a joint venture with Helios retaining 40 per cent.

Upgrade

"Telkom Kenya has been a sleeping giant. Now the giant has woken up," said Aldo Mareuse, Telkom chief executive officer.

Mr Mareuse says that over the past one year, the company has invested $50 million in upgrading and intensifying its network, including enhancing its 2G and 3G footprint and launching the 4G network.

"All our actions over the past 12 months were designed to bring about holistic change to the customer's value proposition. Our new brand, Telkom, brings with it freedom and choice to the consumer and prospective consumer," he added.

The rebranding comes with promotional offerings for consumers like free WhatsApp and 4G Internet. The move is intended to ensure the company increases its market penetration at a time when competition in the industry is intensifying.

Telkom board chairman, Eddy Njoroge says the telco is committed to gradually restoring Telkom's relevance in Kenya's social and economic dynamic and transforming the company into a viable market player in the telecommunications sector and a profitable national asset.

Telkom's consumer-facing branding brings with it a new logo, tagline, colour, look as well as a redesigned website that provides for a more interactive user experience.