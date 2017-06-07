7 June 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Telkom Kenya Acquires New Identity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njiraini Muchira

Telkom Kenya has assumed a new brand identity in another attempt to battle for a bigger share of the telecoms market that is largely dominated by Safaricom.

After 10 years under the Orange identity, the company has rebranded to Telkom following the exit of France Telecom which until 12 months ago was the majority owner.

Despite the backing of the giant French telco, the company has struggled to stamp its authority in Kenya controlling a paltry seven per cent of the mobile telephony market after Airtel at 17 per cent and Safaricom at 71 per cent.

The rebranding came after private equity firm Helios Investment Partners purchased the entire France Telecom stake in the company and negotiated with the Kenyan government to own 40 per cent stake in a joint venture with Helios retaining 40 per cent.

Upgrade

"Telkom Kenya has been a sleeping giant. Now the giant has woken up," said Aldo Mareuse, Telkom chief executive officer.

Mr Mareuse says that over the past one year, the company has invested $50 million in upgrading and intensifying its network, including enhancing its 2G and 3G footprint and launching the 4G network.

"All our actions over the past 12 months were designed to bring about holistic change to the customer's value proposition. Our new brand, Telkom, brings with it freedom and choice to the consumer and prospective consumer," he added.

The rebranding comes with promotional offerings for consumers like free WhatsApp and 4G Internet. The move is intended to ensure the company increases its market penetration at a time when competition in the industry is intensifying.

Telkom board chairman, Eddy Njoroge says the telco is committed to gradually restoring Telkom's relevance in Kenya's social and economic dynamic and transforming the company into a viable market player in the telecommunications sector and a profitable national asset.

Telkom's consumer-facing branding brings with it a new logo, tagline, colour, look as well as a redesigned website that provides for a more interactive user experience.

Kenya

Kenya Arrests Five Youth En Route to Join Al Shabaab

Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested five youth in Isiolo town who were allegedly on their way to Somalia to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.