Rwanda: Peace Cup Quarter-Finals Set for June 18

The 2017 Peace Cup quarter-finals first leg will be played on June 18 and 19 while the second leg matches will be played four days later, according to Rwanda Football Federation, the local football governing body.

The biggest fixture in the last eight will pit the defending champions Rayon Sports against the 2015 winners, Police FC; while eight-time champions APR FC will face Bugesera FC.

AS Kigali, winners of this competition in 2013, will play away against Amagaju FC while Espoir will be up against Marines FC. All matches will be played over two legs.

All semi-final matches will played late June and the final on July 4. The eventual winners will represent Rwanda in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

June 18

First leg

Police FC vs Rayon Sports

Marines FC vs Espoir

June 19

Bugesera FC vs APR FC

Amagaju FC vs AS Kigali