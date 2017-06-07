Liberia: Alleged Armed Robber Shifts Blame On Pres. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf

Monrovia — One of Paynesville City's alleged notorious armed robbers who was recently arrested by the Liberia National Police along with four others in connection with armed robbery in the Paynesville community, has shifted blame on the Ellen led government for failing to build a rehabilitation center at the Monrovia Central Prison.

The head of the group spoke during a press briefing at the Liberia National Police head office on the Capitol By-Pass yesterday.

The ring leader, Mark G. Morris, commonly known as Successful, told press that the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf led government must be blamed for the continuance of armed robbery in the country because the government is not doing anything to help empower detainees at the prison compound.

It is believed that in other parts of the world, government initiate programs for inmates vocational training such as, Air Conditioning, Automotive, Electrical Works, Electronics, Carpentry, Plumbing, Computer Literacy, Office Services, Related Technologies Adult Basic Education among others.

When quizzed by our reporter to give reasons for his allegation he said, this is not his first time in prison.

"I was sentenced to jail for armed robbery for two years and six months; I have served my term and was released" he added.

"The government has no rehabilitation center at the prison cell, so when I came out I went back to do my same armed robbery job" he added.

Morris said, if the government has programs put in place to learn carpentry, mechanic, or other technical skills it will be better when you come out of prison, you will have something to do; "but instead nothing is there" he added.

"I believe that after the end of Ellen government, there will be a change, and when I come out next time I will learn something" he noted.

He admitted to the crime, but begged for mercy for one of his friends whom he claims to be innocent of the crimes.

"I am the leader for this group, I am guilty", we did the robbery on May 27, 2017 in the Sesay community, but this little boy here is innocent" he added.

Morris told journalists that he has been affected since 1999 when he lost his parents and the friends he now associates himself with have pushed him to become an armed robber.

One of the robbers, Emmanuel, begged the Police investigators not to send the little boy to jail.

"We were patrolling that night when we met him; he is innocent of this crime", please don't send him to jail for something he did not do" he added.

The ring leader named his associates as Nagbe Slot, Saah and Militant.

He admitted to the Police that, he usually takes single barrel rounds from people he robs or buys them from the highway outside the city.

Some of the items Successful admitted to stealing include Cell phones, laptops and motorbikes.

The LNP is gathering evidence to forward to the court even though Morris has announced their guilt during Police investigations.

The Police named the allege armed robber as Leroy Saah alias (Sir), Anthony Jeboe, Alias (Nagbe Slot), Mark G. Morris alias (Successful), and Emmanuel Matthew alias (J. Martin).