Liberia: Finance Minister Gives L$1 Million to ULSU Scholarship, Financial Aid Scheme

The Minister of Finance through the Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has contributed one million Liberian dollars to raise the hopes of hundreds of students of the University of Liberia who feared being dropped for the second semester of academic year 2016/2017.

Mr. Del Francis Wreh, executive director of LIMPAC, who presented the check on behalf of Minister Boima S. Kamara on Friday, June 2, cautioned the leadership of the University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU), Students Unification Party (SUP) and the general student body to remain constructively engaged with leadership of the university and stakeholders of the education sector as they pursue their academic studies.

"The struggle for quality education is a struggle that must be pursued to the end. It is a struggle I have been through. Minister Boima S. Kamara, who is an alumnus and instructor of this university, understands the importance of education. This is why MFDP is contributing to this cause. We hope this is the beginning of a new partnership between MFDP and ULSU," he said

He explained that Minister Kamara's intervention was based on a request made by the leadership of ULSU to the MFDP.

Director Wreh said Minister Kamara, who is also chairperson of the Board of Management of LIMPAC, saw it prudent to support the student scholarship fundraiser, in line with LIMPAC's strategic plan to support the human development and capacity building needs of Liberia, especially during this current period of economic challenges for students and the their parents or sponsors.

"Minister Kamara also felt the need to support the students because he (Kamara) was once in a similar position of looking up for scholarships to pursue education during his days as a student of the UL, and it was time for him to return the favor," he said.

Mr. Wreh said when ULSU made the request for over 2700 needy students, Minister Kamara saw the need to help, because every sector of the economy needs to be productive, and supporting the students at this initial stage of their professional development makes sense for human capacity development, and the minister is glad that the government can help in this direction.

Mr. Wreh also commended student Martin Kollie of the Press and Propaganda Bureau of the Student Unification Party (SUP) and entire leadership of SUP for being instrumental in advocating for support of the ULSU Scholarship and Financial Aid Program to the benefit of his fellow students.

Jerome Danquiah, acting president of SUP, lauded Minister Kamara for what he termed as a "great help in restoring the hopes of students."

"ULSU and SUP want to extend gratitude to Mr. Del-Francis Wreh through whose ingenuity this donation was made possible," he said.

Danquiah said the L$1,000,000 check has already been deposited into the UL account.

Currently, thousands of struggling and economically-challenged students who were once at risk of dropping out of school due to funding challenge are now being processed by the Business and Finance Office of the University of Liberia.

SUP and ULSU pledged to all donors that the scholarship fund drive will remain open and transparent as always.