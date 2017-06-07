Kenya: 4 Aid Workers Killed in Dadaab IED Attack

Four people were on Tuesday killed after a vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device in Dadaab, Garissa County.

"We have four people dead from the incident that occurred between Dadaab and Doble," North Eastern Regional Commissioner Mohamud Saleh said.

The NGO known as African Development Solutions-ADESO.

The incident occurred on the Dadaab-Kulan road, the latest in a series of similar attacks in northern Kenya towns bordering Somalia in recent weeks.

Kenyan security forces have come under attack from suspected Al Shabaab terrorists who often set up roadside bombs that have killed more than 20 police officers in the past two weeks alone.