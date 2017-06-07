South Africa: Power Interruptions Due to Stormy Weather Conditions

Photo: Mia-Carla Van Schalkwyk

High tides batter the shore of Sea Point Promenade during the #CapeStorm.

press release

The strong winds and severe stormy conditions impacted eight (8) rural 66 kV overhead power lines. We also have a number of urban and rural 11 kV feeders down. The strong winds caused conductors to clash, power line poles were broken and and other structures were damaged.

Main affected areas include:

Albertinia, Stilbaai, Tulbagh, Jagersbos, De Doorns, Touwsrivier, Darling, Franschhoek, Riversdale, Sutherland, Rawsonville, Kuyasa, Harare

Other affected areas include:

Heidelberg, Grabouw farms, Klawer, Kwaggaskloof, Vyeboom, Kylemore, Villiersdorp, Robberg, Nomzamo, Zandberg, Leeurivier, Hopefield, Hillcrest, Koelenhof, Luzuko, Eendekuil, Vyevlei, Calitzdorp, Graafwater, Meiringspoort, Slangboom, Leeu-Gamka, Chavonnes

Due to the strong winds and wet ground, access to some areas is impossible. Our operating and maintainence staff have been working throughout the night but some parts might take longer to restore than others.

Our networks are holding out and our operators and technical staff are very committed.

We request that customers must please treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the power interruption.