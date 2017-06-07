6 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Police Block Unam Demonstrators

By Sakeus Iikela

A heavy police presence at Unam yesterday stopped students from carrying out their threat to lock up the university.

The students, who had gathered at the Emona gate in the morning, disappeared when the police came.

A student, who refused to give his name, said they were not happy with the recent expulsion of their leader, Joseph Kalimbwe, and the barring of three other student leaders -vice president Raymond Tjiueza, Venessa Hifitikeko and Jeffrey Shapange.

Tjiueza, Hifitikeko and Shapange were not allowed to write the examinations which started yesterday.

"We want our leaders to be reinstated into their positions, and be allowed to write exams," some of the students said.

Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho said the university has already asked Benhard Kavau, who is the deputy president for all the campuses, to act in Kalimbwe's position.

"The deputy president was elected at congress, and his mandate is to act in the absence of the president," he said.

Namesho added that the university did not endure any disturbances yesterday.

"Some students gathered, but they did not do anything. No one was blocked or prevented to enter, and examinations started at 08h00 as usual," he said.

In a statement yesterday, Namesho noted that the three student leaders can file a formal application individually with Unam with reasons why they should be allowed to write examinations.

"The university may individually consider submissions by the barred students on whether they would like to write the regular examinations, which could be provided off campus, subject to meeting examination regulations," he said. Unam

