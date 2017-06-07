Rwanda: Rubavu, Nyamasheke Homes Get Power

The Police Week activities continued Tuesday in Rubavu and Nyamasheke Districts where close to 200 households were connected to solar energy systems.

In Rubavu District, the official handover of the 64 solar energy systems was presided over by the Western Region Governor Alphose Munyentwari, together with the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), in charge of Administration and Personnel Juvenal Marizamunda.

Munyentwari hailed RNP for the activities conducted during the Police Week saying that thousands have been connected to solar energy and this will contribute to their welfare and security in general.

Marizamunda recognised residents' efforts in contributing to their own safety saying that RNP is committed to continue ensuring their security and welfare.

"You have maintained a high level of hygiene in your village and the rate of crime is very low. RNP is committed to continue supporting you in all ways possible," he said

He went on to explain to them about the effects of drug abuse saying that consumption of illegal substances has ill-effects on individual development and the country in general. He reminded them to be on alert at all times and report cases of human trafficking where they are suspected.

In Nyamasheke, the handover was presided over by the District Mayor Aime Fabien Kamali along with Commanding Officer of Canine Brigade, Assistant Commissioner of Police Benoit Kayijuka, and 113 homes in Ruhengeri village, Bisumo cell of Cyato sector, benefitted.