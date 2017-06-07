Namibia: The Gangster Game Has Changed

IN the late 90s, guns were expensive and hard to come by, leaving gangsters to go into township battles armed with knives, pangas and stones, or when it got tough and desperate - their bare knuckles.

Katutura in Windhoek had its fair share of gangs and gangsters, most of whom are in retirement now, but still look back at the past with nostalgia.

Venasius Nampongo, whose gangster name was Mambrura, is one such retired gangster who led the notorious Voto Locos gang which terrorised Soweto residents.

At 37 today, Mambrura is rehabilitated and lives in the same neighbourhood where he says his gang robbed, raped and murdered people. He has also settled down to doing odd jobs for a living.

I meet Mambrura in Farao Street, where he was doing a painting job. This, he later tells me, is what his father taught him when he retired from gangster life.

Everything about Mambrura is gangster - the scars, the tattoos, the dressing, the missing front teeth and the disarming smile.

He has a greyish T-shirt, and the sunglasses are tucked into his shirt's collar.

The hems of his jeans are also rolled outwards, the gangster way. The round hoop earrings and the never-out-of-fashion white All-Stars takkies complete the gangster look.

A long scar runs from his left ear and stops short of his eye. Without meaning to offend him, I ask him how he got the scar before starting the interview.

"My sister, I remember [how I got some], but others I do not. Most were from near-death experiences. As you can see, I lost some of my teeth during street fights.

"I was a thug. I spent most of my teens and early 20s in and out of prison. I realised later as I grew older that crime does not pay," he says, his face lighting up with a wide smile.

He leads us from the house to a nearby shebeen when it gets hot. When we enter the shebeen, some people cheer him, while others tease him playfully.

"I have apologised to most of these people," he says as he sits down, adding that his gang robbed and mugged people to cause harm and not necessary to kill them.

"When someone challenges you to a fight, then of course you fight for your life. But in a robbery, if you are feared, in most cases you do not have to use violence, unless necessary," Mambrura says.

His eyes widen when he recounts how he was lured into gangsterism. It started when the movie 'Blood In Blood Out' was released, he recalls.

That was a 1993 American crime drama film set in East Los Angeles. It follows the intertwining lives of three Chicano relatives - Damian Chapa, Jesse Borrego and Benjamin Bratt - from 1972 to 1984. It was about prison, drugs and gang wars.

"My friends and I were so fascinated by it that we wanted to be like the guys in the movie," Mambrura says.

He adds that for most of the gangsters then, it was more about being feared, and not about getting rich; about control of a particular turf and a legacy.

"Today, the gangs have a different approach. Maybe for some people it is the same as they see a criminal as just that," he explains.

Mambrura says when he was 13 years old, he was sent to a school at Klein Aub, some 180km outside Windhoek, in the hope that he would be rehabilitated.

"When I got there, I became worse because I was in a room with teenagers who had already killed or raped. They told us their stories. Some of the stories fascinated me too," he recalls.

According to Mambrura, things got hot at the school, and fights erupted almost every day.

"One day, I ran away," he says, while staring at the ground and playing with his white All Stars.

After running away from the school, Mambrura's life as a gangster took root, and he had a close relationship with prison.

Despite the bravado and the kicks he got from being feared and inflicting pain upon others, Mambrura lived in fear of the police, and had to look over his shoulder whenever he heard police sirens or saw police officers.

"It was very exhausting. One day, I decided that something had to change. I had to start somewhere. With no experience or an educational background, I turned to my father, who taught me how to do odd jobs like painting and fixing things," he explains.

Besides, he adds, he was tired of disappointing his parents and siblings.

"I also saw my peers - people I grew up with holding office jobs and being well off, and I envied them," he says, adding that he is taking it one day at a time.

Of course, Mambrura says he regrets most of the things he did.

He regrets doing them, and did them because he did not know better, but now wants to prove something to his community.

"All I am trying to prove now is that I am a different man, and to start rebuilding relationships with family and loved ones whom I hurt and disappointed in the past. I want to marry one day and have a family. Well, I know my past will always haunt me, but I want to make the best of the future I have left."

On the other side of Katutura and along Shanghai Street in the former Herero location, lives an ex-gang member turned-businessman, who said what is happening today is not gangsterism.

He spent 11 years behind bars for crimes he committed when he was a member of a gang called the Mafias.

"In the 70s and 80s, Namibian culture was heavily influenced by South African culture, mostly by movies like Shaka Zulu, where people fought with assegaais and knives to survive.

"It was also a sign of being brave. In addition, we were living in violent times where white people were violent against blacks. They turned black people against each other," says the businessman, who asked not to be identified.

He adds that gangsterism ended in the late 90s, and today he would not call them gangsters, but criminals.

"These are boys robbing people for money to buy cars and live flashy lifestyles. During our time, it was brotherhood. We moved together everywhere every day; it was deep with us," he notes.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old wheelchair-bound man from Hakahana says his gang used to rob people as a way to acquire means.

He was shot while robbing a business premises in town five years ago, and said they did it to get money for fashionable clothes and to buy expensive alcohol.

"Do not put my name and face in your newspaper. The serious crime people will come for me, thinking I am still into vice," he says.

"Well, I would not call us the hardcore gangsters, but more like a business. The squad would meet and plan, we do the hit, and then part ways. Sometimes we would hang together, but just because we have to. I know and read how tight gangsters were, but I would not say that is the case today. Maybe some will not agree, but that is it - we were just after making a quick buck," the ex-robber states.

Meanwhile, deputy police commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, who first joined the police in 1994, but left and returned in 2010, said the gangsters then and today are operating at totally different levels.

"Then, the gangs were organised, and they were not violent. Take for instance the gang that was known as the 'Rooi Oog van Satan se Bende': they would invite you for lunch or dinner, and smooth-talk you and rob you while they were smiling with you. They were not really violent, unless they were fighting with other gangsters.

"But these so-called gangs of today are cowards; they kill for a cellphone, laptop and handbags. But they must know we are coming for them, and their days are numbered. We destroyed men who were more dangerous than them," Kanguatjivi warned.

Clinical psychologist Mara Mberira said joining a gang is basically to satisfy basic needs such as a sense of belonging, acceptance and appreciation, among others.

Mberira said there are many risk factors in a gangster's life, including a lack of success in some areas of their lives, and not connecting with the right and influential people.