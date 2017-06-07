6 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Soldier Shoots Man Dead At Bar

By Nomhle Kangootui

A soldier based at the Osona military base appeared in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court yesterday on a charge of murder.

Malakia Nakanyala, a warrant officer, is said to have fatally shot Issaskar Hamaseb (55) on Saturday at a bar in the Budget Homes location.

Hamaseb, who was a road construction worker, was shot twice and died in hospital.

Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson warrant officer Maureen Mbeha said the cause of the shooting could not be established, although she confirmed that Nakanyala had used his private firearm.

Hamaseb's daughter, Sandra Dausas, told The Namibian yesterday that her father left for the bar in the evening, just like he always did.

According to Dausas, some women came to their house around 21h00, screaming that their father had been shot, with some even claiming that he was already dead.

"I mean, who wants to receive such bad news in such a manner? When we got there, he was lying in a pool of blood and was trying to move his head. I wanted to go and help him get up, but the police stopped us, and we could not get to him. It was difficult seeing my father dying and helpless, while I could not do anything," she said.

Dausas added that Hamaseb always told them that hard work was important, and also recalled how he would tell them that he loved them so much.

"That evening before he left for the bar, he was telling us how much he loved us, and how important hard work was. I feel as if I will see him walking in through that door," Dausas cried.

Nakanyala was denied bail, and is expected to make his second court appearance on 5 July.

