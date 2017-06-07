Kenya: Betty Kyalo Opens Up On Struggles During her Parents' Brief Separation

KTN anchor Betty Kyallo gave a tell-it-all interview to a local TV station in which she revealed her childhood struggles to cope with the brief separation of her parents.

In the interview with KU TV , Betty recounted her struggles while growing up in Ongata Rongai after the separation of her parents that saw her at some point transfer from a private school to a public school.

“There’s a time when my mum and dad separated for some time and so my mum was basically taking care of us and therefore it was really hard, but anyway you rise above that,” said Betty.

During her parents' brief separation, so dire was their circumstance to an extent the family would miss meals.



ANYONE CAN MAKE IT

The revelation was to demonstrate that if she made it, anyone can make it.

Let me tell you if I made it, honestly anybody can. I was even talking to my mum the other night and I was just like reminding my mum where we came from, and my mum was like my goodness. So anything is possible, said Betty.

Betty also revealed her official name to be Beatrice. She avoids using her complete name on screen, though she has never interfered with the pronunciation of her father’s name Kyallo.

MIRROR SESSIONS



Betty, in the interview, recounted how at a tender age she would hone her skills in news anchoring by standing in front of a mirror with a newspaper and saying, “Welcome my name is Betty Kyallo.”

Asked if there is an experience in her childhood that she wouldn't want her daughter to go through, she answered:

I think its poverty, I hate poverty.I was in a situation where you couldn't get what you wanted, not even close to what you wanted, just the basics. Much as it shaped who I am, I would want my children to have more.