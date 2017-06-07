7 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria/South Africa: Ndidi - We Will Give All We Have Against South Africa

Leicester City forward Wilfred Ndidi, who played a crucial role in Nigeria's triumph against Togo on Thursday, has said the Super Eagles will give their all to come out victorious against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

He will be among the squad to face South Africa in Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on June 10.

The Super Eagles will be hoping for a winning start in their quest to book a ticket for Cameroon 2019, after missing the last edition staged in Gabon.

Speaking with Brila FM, Ndidi has revealed that he expects a good game on the 10th, as the players will give all they have. Ndidi also highlighted the match as must win, as he wants the team to do everything in order to emerge victorious.

Kelechi Iheanacho alongside Arsenal young sensation Alex Iwobi, Kenneth Omeruo, Elderson Echiejile, Ogenyi Onazi, Simon Moses, Leon Balogun and Arsenal target Henry Onyekuru are all set to be in action.

Zamalek defender Maroof Youssef was handed a surprise call-up with Dele Alampasu getting the nod owing to Carl Ikeme's injury.

Nigeria will face Bafana Bafana of South Africa at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

