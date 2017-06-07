Liberia: Kaipay Wants Sez Bill Enacted Into Law

Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan Kaipay is seeking the endorsement of the plenary of the Liberian Senate for its legislative deliberation and enactment into law of an Act to establish five special economic zones in Liberia to be known as the "Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Act of 2017".

Senator Kaipay in a communication yesterday during a regular Tuesday session held at the Capitol Building explained that the purpose of the "Act" is to establish the legal framework and mechanisms for the integration, coordination, planning and monitoring of special economic zones; individual, estates, expert processing zones and other economic zones.

He noted that the bill will also transform selected areas in the country into highly developed agro-industrial, commercial, tourist, banking investment, and financial centers, where highly trained workers and efficient service will be available to commercial enterprises.

He said when enacted the SEZ will promote the flow of investment both foreign and local into special economic zones, which would generate employment opportunities and establish backward and forward linkages among industries in and around the economic zones.

According to the Grand Bassa County lawmaker the enactment of the bill into law will stimulate the repatriation of Liberian capital by providing an attractive climate and incentives for business activities.

"The bill when passed into law will promote financial and industrial cooperation between Liberia and industrialized countries through technology-intensive industries that will modernize the country's industrial sector and improve productivity levels by utilizing new technological and managerial knowhow," he added.

Senator Kaipay pointed out that the bill in his expert opinion is the drive which would lead to Liberia's local economic development "Master Marshall Plan", which is to develop the agricultural and industrial revolution, the private sector development, public partnership and the innovation of establishing the small and medium enterprise development throughout the country.

"The body's endorsement of this vital instrument which, when passed into law, will be of enormous benefit for the social-economic wellbeing of the country and its people," he stressed.

Meanwhile the plenary of the Liberian senate received the communication and sent it to the relevant committees.