Liberia: Postal Bodies Owe Liberia Over U.S.$52K

Postal administrations around the world are indebted to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in the amount of US$52,863.33, according to the ministry's 2016 annual report.

The report indicates that the amount represents outstanding obligation to Liberia for handling charges.

According to the report, the amount when paid will be used to offset some of Liberia's obligations, and to enhance the quality of service.

The report noted that Liberia, through the Ministry, is a treaty partner to all major postal and telecommunications organizations around the world.

It stated that in accordance with the protocol of these treaties, all member countries pay an annual contribution and other fees, adding that Liberia's obligation is US$5,974,672.10.

The report said during the period under review, Liberia's account receivable balances stood at about US$52,863.33, adding that no payment was received during this period.

"Also a part of the functions of the International Accounts is to make payment on behalf of the Ministry to international organizations, postal administrations and Airlines," the report added.

It noted that during the period under review, US$163,970.25 was paid to convey mailable items through SN Brussels, DHL Cargo, EHS, Kenya Airways and meet obligations to international organizations.