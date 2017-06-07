Nigeria: Security - NSCDC Gets Forensic Unit to Tackle Pipeline Vandalism

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has established a modern forensic unit to boost its performance in the protection of critical infrastructure and national asset across the country.

The NSCDC Spokesperson, Emmanuel Okeh disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the‎ Commandant-General of the Corps, Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu said this at the basic Training Programme for Forensic Desk Officers entitled "Fundamentals of Forensics in Evidence Collection, Analysis and Litigation support" held at the Corps Academy in Sauka, Abuja.

‎"The establishment of the forensic unit is one of our responses to the challenges we sometimes face within the Criminal Justice System.

"This facility will continue to provide litigation support for the Corps and the Country at large." Muhammadu said.‎

Represented by the Acting Deputy Commandant-General in charge of Operations, Hillary Made, he stressed that the training was crucial, especially in the area of analysing evidence for prosecution of those working against the progress and development of the country.

Muhammadu said that‎ the Corps needed good record keeping and critical analysis for further investigation and prosecution.

The NSCDC boss also thanked the Nigerian Military for training some of its personnel in different areas and sought for further cooperation in other areas of need.‎

Earlier, the Guest Speaker, the Army Provost Marshal, Brig.- Gen. Ayuba Hamman commended the NSCDC for floating the forensic facility.

He said that all law enforcement agencies require training in forensics as a pre-requisite for the proper discharge of their responsibilities.‎

He noted that in recent times, crime had assumed a very complex and sophisticated dimension requiring the use of sophisticated gadgets and aids to investigate, detect and prevent crime.

