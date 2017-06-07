Liberia: Change Narratives On Migration - Ellen Urges Panel Members

Amidst efforts to push migration issues to the top of policy agenda and engage major stakeholders and partners, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has urged members of the High Level Panel on Migration to change the narratives on migration and give it a human face by finding sustainable solution to the challenges of migrants.

Speaking at the launch of the high level panel yesterday in Monrovia, the Liberian leader said migrants are integral part of the population dynamics that needs studies and their plights must be addressed.

"I hope we can change the narratives on migration and give it a human face, incorporate the benefits in our development agenda and find sustainable solution to the challenges. We must pay attention to human issues that migrants face. They are an integral part of the population dynamics that needs studies," Sirleaf said.

"Liberia is a nation founded by migration, free slaves in the 19th Century moved on to these lands to start what has become the modern nation of Liberia. Therefore, we are well placed to know both the positive and negative aspects of migration," she stated.

She added: "my office has worked with the UNECA to develop the common Africa position, turned into the global development network, the sustainable development goals part of the agenda 2030 and Africa 2063, all of those are coming together and the institutions that had been able to promote those will be working with us as we tackle yet another global issue that requires attention".

Chaired by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the panel comprises representatives from Liberia, Canada, China, Malta, and Norway, as well as the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The establishment of the Panel follows a decision of African Ministers attending the Ninth Joint Annual Meetings of the AU Specialized Technical Committee on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration and the Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in Addis Ababa in April 2016.

Held on the theme, "Towards an integrated and coherent approach to the implementation, monitoring and Evaluation of Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals", the ministers recognized the vital role of migration in Africa's transformation and adopted a resolution on International Migration in Africa.