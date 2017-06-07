Zimbabwe: 11 Up for Stealing 6KG Gold

Eleven men who allegedly pounced on Tolrose Mine in Kadoma last year and stole over 6 kilogrammes of gold concentrate at gunpoint will tomorrow stand trial at the Harare Magistrates' Court.The 11, who also attacked mine workers with stones, are Brian Rushawa (39), Cephas Moyo (18), Peter Pofu (32), Samuel Mpofu (24), Levison Banda (42) and Vincent Sango (49), Tinashe Murambwa (33), Vigilant Mutandwa (26), Simeon Kativhu (28), David Makeche (42) and Temba Semu (57).

Their case was transferred from Kadoma Magistrates' Court. Prosecuting, Mr Michael Reza alleged that on November 17, 2016 at around 6pm, the group teamed up with Tafadzwa Rushwaya, Darlington Kuvarega, Shande Mude and Justin Maseko, who are still at large, and violently entered the mine.

They went to Perazim mineshaft which is the main shaft at Tolrose Mine and scared away security guards and mine workers. They allegedly switched off electricity and went to the workshop where they confronted the security manager.

Sensing danger, the security manager, Daniel Muzeki, ordered security guards to fire two warning shots to scare the group away. The group did not retreat, but instead fired back at the guards and advanced while shouting obscenities.

The security guards ran away as the group fired another shot. They allegedly started throwing stones at the guards and hit Simbarashe Kasamba twice in the back.

It is alleged that the group proceeded to the ball mill and fired another shot. Workers at that workstation fled, leaving the group to open the ball mill separator and steal about 6 000 grammes of gold concentrate.

They also took two copper plates containing 80 grammes of gold amalgam and a gold trap blanket containing 100 grammes of gold amalgam.

Meanwhile, three Harare men have been arrested for human trafficking after they allegedly hoodwinked four Mozambican teenage boys to flee their homes under the pretext they would secure employment for them in Harare, writes George Maponga.

Edwin Panganai (30), Tatenda Mudanga (19) and Howard Munyai (31) - all based in the capital - were allegedly intercepted by police at a roadblock in Bikita, while ferrying the teenagers in their vehicle, a Honda Fit.

They were allegedly transporting their victims, three aged 17 and one aged 15, to Harare after picking them up in Chipinge. Munyai, Panganai and Mudanga denied human trafficking charges when they appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Peter Madhibha yesterday.

They are facing four counts of human trafficking. Mr Madhibha denied them bail and remanded them in custody to Thursday next week. The four Mozambican teenagers were put under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare pending finalisation of the matter.

Prosecutor Mr Fidelicy Nyamukondiwa alleged that on May 30 this year at around 11am, police who were manning a roadblock at the 211km peg along the Mutare-Masvingo highway, stopped the Honda Fit.

It is alleged that the vehicle was being driven by one of the accused when it was stopped and upon searching it, police discovered that among the passengers were four Mozambican teenagers.

Police allegedly quizzed the accused where they were taking the Mozambicans to since the foreigners had neither identity particulars nor valid travelling documents.

The accused failed to offer a plausible explanation. Upon being quizzed, the Mozambicans revealed they had been taken from Chipinge by the accused after being promised employment in Harare. Police arrested the three accused and impounded their vehicle, while the four Mozambicans where put under the care of a Government department.