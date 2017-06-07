South Africa: Bosch Returns for Junior Boks

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux made three personnel changes to his team for their third and final pool match against Argentina at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship on Thursday, with Curwin Bosch, Ruben van Heerden and Hendre Stassen being drafted into the starting line-up.

Kick-off is at 13:30 SA time.

Bosch replaces Manie Libbok at flyhalf, while Libbok switches to fullback in the place of Jeanluc Cilliers, who moves to the bench. Upfront, Van Heerden and Stassen will form a new lock pairing.

Van Heerden, who missed the clash against Georgia after taking a knock against France, replaces Reinhard Nothnagel, while Stassen takes over from Salmaan Moerat.

Flank Muller Uys, who joined the team in Georgia on Sunday morning as an injury replacement for Nama Xaba, will start on the bench in place of Zain Davids, who is serving a two-match suspension.

"We looked at the opposition, how fresh the players are, and their availability, and we feel that this is the best team for the Argentina clash," said Roux.

"We are fortunate that all the players can play at any time and they are ready and willing to produce the goods, so our focus was not necessarily on continuity, but rather on winning the match."

Roux expected a challenging task against Argentina in what both teams will regard as a quarter-final, and said his team had to deliver a solid performance all around to book their place in the playoff stages. The top team in each of the three pools will advance to the semi-final, along with the next best placed team on the log standings.

"I think Argentina will play a fast-paced game, but they also have a good scrum, so we need to be up for that." said Roux. "Our defence also has to be sharp, and we need to play in the right areas. The Georgians played a slow game and we couldn't get out of our half."

Junior Springboks:

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Gianni Lombard, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 6 Len Massyn, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Hendre Stassen, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Kwenzo Blose

Substitutes: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Daniel Jooste, 18 Wikus Groenewald, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Muller Uys, 21 Francois de Villiers, 22 Stedman Gans, 23 Jeanluc Cilliers

