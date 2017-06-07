Liberia: Aism Students Cautioned to Avoid Social Media for Better Performance

Monrovia — The Director of the American International School of Monrovia (AISM) Jeff Trudeau has cautioned students of the Haywood Mission on the Old Road to avoid social media in order to be successful in their learning process.

The Haywood Mission is a next door neighbor to the American International School of Monrovia on the Old Road.

Speaking during the donation of several computers to Haywood Mission last Friday, AISM Director said one of the biggest challenges the school faced when it was established was internet connectivity.

The AISM Director was accompanied by some students of AISM and a Presidential candidate of the 2017 election Ambassador Mcdella Cooper, who happens to be one of the parents at the school.

Tredeau furthered that after he was part of the Haywood Mission's 86th gala celebration, he noticed that the school has a passion for education.

According to him, as he was impressed by the impact that the Haywood Mission School has on its students, he went to their teachers and asked them what they would like the AISM to give them for their gala day celebration, and one of the teachers said they wanted computers.

"So today, both the students and myself; are very pleased to provide you with this donation. I also want to acknowledge Miss Cooper, one of my parent; she been with us since 2013." Trudeau said.

He added: "You can use this technology to help enhance your own education, to leverage your education and to become true 21stcentury learners and readers, just stay off the social media and you will be much more successful."

Also speaking, the Standard Bearer of the Union Liberia Democrat Ambassador Cooper said as the world is changing every day it is her wish that Liberia follows suit.

"When I think about education in Liberia I am always interesting in encouraging Liberians to follow the trends of the forever changing world", Madam Cooper said.

The 2017 Presidential candidate said in order to have a more educated society the next generation needs to be cater to.

For his part, the Principal of the Haywood Mission Richardson Kromah praised the American International School of Monrovia family for their kind gesture to their institution.

Looking at the many challenges to get such equipment for the advancement of their institution, Kromah said their computer will be used to enhance the capacity of their students.