Liberia: ANC Grabs CDC 2nd National Vice Chair for Mobilization, Recruitment

Monrovia — The political landscape of Liberia is getting hot as many politicians are crossing over from one party to another.

In the past months, many senior partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) resigned from the party due to many different reasons.

The latest CDCians to resign from the party is the vice chairperson for mobilization and recruitment for the Congress for Democratic Change now known as the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Vincent Smith.

Vincent yesterday in an official program making his welcoming and subsequent singing of membership told the ANC that he has come to the party to ensure that they join their forces for the upcoming elections in October.

Although he failed to give reason for which he left CDC, Vincent noted that the ANC was the only alternative he had after holding consultations with other political parties, saying, he will work restlessly to ensure that he wins the hearts of Liberians as he has done in time past for the CDC.

He told partisans of the ANC that it was time that they work as though they have never worked.

Smith called on all of the partisans and executive of the ANC to ensure that they put in time, money, and their entire best if they are to achieve in the electoral process.

"We are not prepared to put old wine into new bottle so we need to work hard to make sure that Mr. Cummings becomes the next President of Liberia," he noted.

Smith was received by the Alternative National Congress Chairperson Lafayette Gould who said that he and all members of the party were filled with joy to have received Vincent Smith as part of their party.

The ANC chairman presented membership forms to Smith and his follower who came with him, to officially fill-in to become legitimate members of the party.

For his part, the Political leader of the ANC, Alexander Cummings explained that only collective force can make him (Cummings) President of Liberia.

"The collective force and work we are expected to do is what will make me President and will also change the country to a better place for citizens of the country, as I travel across Liberia, I get to know the needs of Liberians by the day".

Cummings told his partisans that if they work hard and well, they can make the change everyone wants in the country.