Nigeria: India Warship Sails Into Nigerian Waters

Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tarkash (Vanguard of Victory) has berthed at the Tin Can Island Port, Apapa Lagos, for a routine military exercise. The Warship, which was piloted by Capt. Rituraj Sahu, is visiting Nigeria on a routine Military exercise.

The Minister of Defence, Gen Mansur Dan-Ali (Rtd.) accompanied by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, jointly received the visiting warship at the Tin-Can Island Port, Lagos.

Also, aboard the vessel among many other Indian Naval Officers and Ratings is the Head of Mission, Capt. Guatam Marwaha, who said the warship would sail to Angola on June 8th, at the completion of their mission in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is expecting about 60 new armoured vehicles to arrive at the Tin Can Island Ports, in a few months from Jordan in the Middle East.

Dan-Ali revealed this while receiving 25 Mine Resistance Ambush Protected Armoured vehicles, which were manufactured in 2016 in the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The equipment, he added, are meant to further checkmate the remnant of Boko Haram in the North Eastern axis of Nigeria. Commending the NPA for their continuous support and seamless synergy with government, especially with the quick clearance of the vehicles, Dan-Ali said although the insurgence have largely been defeated, the 4×4 military hardware would further help to push them out of their various hideouts.

This is coming as the NPA launched its Revenue and Invoice Management System (RIMS), meant to improve both revenue generation and ports operations using real time modern methods and techniques.

Speaking, at the Go-live and launching of the RIMS, Bala Usman said the platform is a fully convergence system which helps to integrate business in the Ports Industry through the use of internet based devices.

Explaining this to stakeholders, she pointed out that as desired by the NPA's Management, RIMS would block revenue leakages and institute transparent operational procedures, which would not only strengthen the processes of operation but emphasize the exclusion of unnecessary human interface in doing business at the ports.

According to her, "the Customer Portal will further provide a platform for our clients to fast track transactions at the ports and communicate with Management seamlessly."

She adding that "it is purely improved customer service delivery, and a base for enhanced operational efficiency and will further enhance progress on the Single Window Platform with strategic automation in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mohammed Bello Koko, highlighted the fact that the platform would enhance profit and assure uniform tariff rates across all port locations.

He said the user-friendly portal would also enhance accuracy and completeness of documentation. Also, the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Sokonte Huttin Davies, called for sustained synergy amongst stakeholders with information sharing being the key in order to achieve milestones in the sector.