Kenya: Medics Raise Alarm Over Fake Viagra

As the country grapples with the challenge of lifestyle counterfeit medicines, anti-malarial and antibiotics, health experts have raised the alarm over existence of fake sexual enhancement drugs.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board head of crime investigations and enforcement unit Dennis Otieno on Wednesday said that the most faked sexual enhancement drug was Viagra.

According to him, the first seizure of the Vega tablets was in 2015 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Mr Otieno said the tablets which were valued at Sh4 million had been wrapped in cartons to prevent detection.

"We arrested the suspects and took them to court where they faced charges of being in possession of falsified medicines," he said.

ORIGIN

In Mombasa, he added, they seized approximately 20 cartons of falsified Enzoy Plus at a Container Freight Station the same year.

The fake medicine, he said, had been packed in cartons in small pallets at the CFS in Mombasa.

"So far, we have encountered the two brands, Vega tablets and Enzoy Plus, in the war against illicit medicine in the country," he said.

He noted that both the counterfeit Viagra which was seized at JKIA and in Mombasa originated from China.

But Mr Otieno said since the two seizures in 2015, they had not encountered new cases of counterfeit Viagra due to the effective war against fake medicines.

RISK DEATH

"Through cooperation with the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Mombasa port authorities, anti-counterfeit agency, the police and other agencies we have been able to address the counterfeit challenges," he said.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an international workshop on combating counterfeiting and piracy at PrideInn Beach Resort in Mombasa on Wednesday, Mr Otieno warned that the risk of taking counterfeit medicine was death.

"It is dangerous for people to consume falsified Viagra as it can cause death or the user can be maimed for life," he warned.

The other medicines which are being counterfeited, he added, were anti-malarial and antibiotics.

He said it is a daunting task to detect the counterfeit medicine, adding that there is need for government agencies to combine efforts in addressing the menace.

ENTRY POINTS

In order to tackle the challenge, he added, the Poisons Board has to carry out strict post-market surveillance across the country to counter fake medicine.

However, Mr Otieno said the challenge of counterfeit medicine was minimal due to the government's efforts to combat the menace on its borders and entry points.

The Institute of Research Against Counterfeit Medicines (IRACM) director of studies Wilfred Roge, said in the four operations which were carried out on the African continent between 2012 and 2016, they seized Sh800 million illicit and counterfeit medicine.

He added that the anti-counterfeit operations were carried out in 23 countries including Kenya.

However, Mr Roge said the challenge of illicit and counterfeit medicine in Kenya was minimal compared to other African countries.

Countries in Africa facing major challenges of illicit and counterfeit medicines, he added, include the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Niger.

100,000 DEATHS

On the African continent, he said, about 100,000 people are suspected die every year due to the use of illicit and counterfeit medicine.

He revealed that there are factories in some African countries which make fake medicine.

"There is need for countries to combine efforts in addressing the challenge of counterfeit medicine in order to save lives," he said.

Mr Roge added that illicit and counterfeit medicine across the world is estimated at $75 billion annually.

To address the drawback, Mr Roge said there should be cooperation between countries and the concerned agencies for the war on counterfeit medicine to be won.

COOPERATION

World Customs Organisation expert for combating counterfeiting and piracy, Sandra Wens, said the African countries should join forces in the war against counterfeit medicine.

Ms Wens said there is need for Customs administration and other concerned parties to cooperate, share information and networking in a bid to address the challenges of counterfeit medicine.

Chief manager of Container Freight Stations in Mombasa, Kiprono Bullut said that government agencies were working hard to stop the counterfeit medicine from entering the country's market.

Participants in the workshop included experts for combating counterfeiting and piracy, customs officials, anti-counterfeit agency officials and pharmaceutical boards' officials.

The participants attending the workshop are drawn from 27 countries including France, Mexico, Italy, Brazil, Israel, Togo, Angola, Tanzania, Kenya, Benin and Mauritius.