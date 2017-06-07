Gambia: General Bajinka Laid to Rest

General Kalifa Bajinka, a former State Guard Commander, who recently died in the U.S. at the age of 48, was laid to rest in Brikama on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Speakers who gave tribute at Bajinka's funeral held in Brikama described him as God fearing, kindhearted and a patriotic citizenship of The Gambia. It was revealed at the funeral that during Bajinka's tenure as State Guards boss, he was supportive and kind to soldiers under him.

Baboucarr Jatta, former chief of Defense Staff, said Bajinka was a true patriot who had proven to be a tremendous asset for The Gambia Armed Forces. He added that he knew Bajinka a lot and that he could attest to the fact that he was a good man.

"Bajinka was hardworking and had shown utmost professionalism throughout his tenure as State Guard Camp Commander," he disclosed.

Imam Abdoulie Fatty, former Imam of State House, said Kalifa was known to be a truthful and righteous commander who was very peaceful and humbled as a Muslim. "He had a beautiful behaviour of a good Muslim, which is promising and worth emulating," he revealed. He urged people to keep praying for him.

Sankung Touray, Imam Ratib of Brikama, urged people to keep remembering Kalifa in their prayers. "His untimely demise is a decision of Allah and the only thing we can do for him is to pray for Allah to provide him a place in Jannatul Firdaws", he urged.