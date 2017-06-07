7 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: General Bajinka Laid to Rest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Jammeh

General Kalifa Bajinka, a former State Guard Commander, who recently died in the U.S. at the age of 48, was laid to rest in Brikama on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Speakers who gave tribute at Bajinka's funeral held in Brikama described him as God fearing, kindhearted and a patriotic citizenship of The Gambia. It was revealed at the funeral that during Bajinka's tenure as State Guards boss, he was supportive and kind to soldiers under him.

Baboucarr Jatta, former chief of Defense Staff, said Bajinka was a true patriot who had proven to be a tremendous asset for The Gambia Armed Forces. He added that he knew Bajinka a lot and that he could attest to the fact that he was a good man.

"Bajinka was hardworking and had shown utmost professionalism throughout his tenure as State Guard Camp Commander," he disclosed.

Imam Abdoulie Fatty, former Imam of State House, said Kalifa was known to be a truthful and righteous commander who was very peaceful and humbled as a Muslim. "He had a beautiful behaviour of a good Muslim, which is promising and worth emulating," he revealed. He urged people to keep praying for him.

Sankung Touray, Imam Ratib of Brikama, urged people to keep remembering Kalifa in their prayers. "His untimely demise is a decision of Allah and the only thing we can do for him is to pray for Allah to provide him a place in Jannatul Firdaws", he urged.

Gambia

Livestock Development Plan, Policy in the Pipeline

The director general of The Gambia Livestock Department has said that the Ministry of Agriculture is currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.