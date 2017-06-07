7 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya/Sierra Leone: Jesse Were Out of Sierra Leone Afcon Match

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timothy Olobulu

Machakos — Zesco United forward Jesse Were has been ruled out of Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone due to injury as First Coach Stanley Okumbi named his 20-man travelling squad on Wednesday.

Okumbi explained that Were, who sat out of the morning training session at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos picked up a knock on Tuesday and will not be able to play.

The squad will also miss the services of Belgium based midfielder Johanna Omolo and left-back Aboud Omar (paying in Bulgaria) who were injured on club duty last weekend.

Okumbi has named several new faces in the final squad with Sony Sugar's Boniface Muchiri, Tusker's Jackson Macharia, Gor Mahia's Ernest Wendo and Kariobangi Sharks' Masoud Juma being among the new players who might make their international debuts in Free Town.

The squad will be skippered by Victor Wanyama who plies his trade with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Kenyan Premier League top scorer Stephen Waruru has also made the cut having impressed the coaching team during the past two weeks of training.

Squad to Sierra Leone

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch, Patrick Matasi

Defenders: Simon Mbugua, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Ochieng, David Owino, Brian Mandela, Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Ernest Wendo Jackson Macharia, Anthony Akumu, Samuel Onyango, Ayub Timbe, Eric Johanna.

Strikers: Massoud Juma, Michael Olunga, Stephen Waruru, Boniface Muchiri.

Kenya

Kenya Arrests Five Youth En Route to Join Al Shabaab

Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested five youth in Isiolo town who were allegedly on their way to Somalia to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.