South Africa: Jean-Luc Stays With Boks for France Series

Loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez will remain with the Springbok squad throughout the three-Test series against France, SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday.

Du Preez was initially picked for the SA 'A' squad for their two matches against the French Barbarians, before being invited to train with the Springboks at their training camp in Plettenberg Bay last week. But after it was confirmed that Duane Vermeulen will miss the entire France series due to a shoulder injury, Du Preez will stay in the Springbok camp.The first Test against the French is scheduled for Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday (June 10), before Tests at Kings Park in Durban (June 17) and Ellis Park in Johannesburg (June 24). Springbok squad:

Forwards

Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Dreyer, Jean-Luc du Preez, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Lizo Gqoboka, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Duane Vermeulen, Warren Whiteley (captain)

Backs

Lionel Mapoe, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Frans Steyn

Source: Sport24