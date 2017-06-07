Seychelles: Constant Capital Offers Investment Opportunities for Residents in Seychelles

Looking for ways to make your money work for you? Constant Capital is now offering Seychelles' residents the chance to make more money by investing in local and international stocks.

A licensed stock broker, Constant Capital offers clients access to international stock markets, foreign exchange trading and the ability to list their company or fund on the Seychelles Stock Exchange - Trop-X.

The company's business development manager, Daniel Vadivello, told SNA that the company is now providing a new investment portfolio, targeting people from all walks of life in Seychelles.

Vadivello told SNA that "For five years, we have been managing money only for international clients and big business owners, but now we have come with a line product that is affordable to the working class which rival the banks saving's account scheme..

He added that "Clients can invest in a Mixed Portfolio, whereby all they have to do is create their account with us through which they can own local and international shares in business with growth potential."

According to Nick Cook, the managing director of Seychelles Breweries, which has been listed on Trop-X, shares have a low value if not listed on a stock exchange.

"It's a well-known fact that actually shares are undervalued if they're not listed on the stock exchange, so just by listing we are trying to materialize some of that value for our shareholders. It also offers them significant flexibility to be able to trade buy and sell shares," said Cook.

Cook shared that the decision was not about raising capital or changing the structure of the business.

"The fact that there isn't trading at the moment it will mean that the value will continue to increase until people see a value at which they want to sell their shares. I think the action will start; it's just when it comes at the right value at which people want to sell," he said.

In a recent report by the Central Bank of Seychelles, people do not want to save for only a three percent interest per year.

Vadivello said their service is simpler and a much more lucrative step.

"It's a simple but much more lucrative alternative to the bank's fixed savings account or pension fund with much higher returns on investment."

Vadivello added that with the government campaign for more financial education and wiser finance management from the population, we believe the products we have will benefit the local population."

Clients can invest a minimum of $889 (SCR12,000) to start with in their portfolio and this money is being managed by the company, which in turn finds high return potential business - such as Facebook, Coca Cola, and Google.

"We analyse the background of the client and advise them thoroughly on how they can invest their money. We also alert them when high return companies are selling their shares, so that they in turn can opt for it.

At the moment, residents and companies in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, can buy shares in the soon-to-be-opened Central Common Cold Store (CCCS) located on Ile du Port, a man-made island next to Port Victoria. Seychellois can obtain up to 10 of the 12,000 shares available -- each costing $1,000. Combined, local individuals and companies will hold a 51 percent share in the company.