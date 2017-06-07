Chad: China Supports WFP Food Assistance in Chad

The Lake Chad region has been affected by insecurity and a resulting humanitarian crisis. China's contribution will enable WFP to provide food assistance to 57,500 people, including nearly 30,000 women and more than 10,000 children under the age of five in the east of the country. A further 44,400 Sudanese refugees will also benefit from this donation.

WFP's operations in Chad support nearly half a million people (refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons) affected by instability in neighbouring countries. Assistance is being provided either through food distributions or monetary transfers, depending on local conditions.

China's contribution will be distributed through in-kind food, some of which may have been purchased from local producers where there is an agricultural surplus. This modality helps to develop the local economy.

"This first contribution from the Government of the People's Republic of China to WFP's activities in Chad is extremely important and comes at a crucial time. It will enable us to put in place assistance which is adapted to the crisis situation in the Lake region," said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP's Director in Chad.

"China's contribution is also vital to support for Sudanese refugees who have lived in Chadian territory for more than ten years without any hope of a short-term return to their country of origin," she added.

This new partnership between WFP and China is a sign of their joint commitment to assist the most vulnerable communities in close collaboration with the Government of Chad. It also renders support to the Government in its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger.

"This donation aims to help the Chadian people to improve their nutritional and food situation. As part of the implementation of the Ten Cooperation Programs declared by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Johannesburg Summit on China-Africa Cooperation in December 2015, efforts are being made to achieve self-sufficiency in food on the continent. China will continue to gradually increase its aid to African countries to the extent possible, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in areas related to the welfare of the population, "said HE WU Jie, Ambassador of China in Chad. "We highly appreciate WFP's efforts and effectiveness in implementing this project, which marks the first successful cooperation in Chad between China and WFP. "