South Africa: Snowfall to Hit Western Cape

Photo: Mia-Carla Van Schalkwyk

High tides batter the shore of Sea Point Promenade during the #CapeStorm.

Pretoria — Western Cape residents should brace themselves for snowfall following the strong winds and heavy rains that have gripped the province.

According to the South Africa Weather Services (SAWS) forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng, residents can expect snowfall later this afternoon until tomorrow morning, while the cold weather will continue throughout the week.

The SAWS and Western Cape officials have warned residents to keep any belongings exposed to the elements tied down for safe keeping.

The SAWS has branded the Wednesday front as "one hell of a storm" and warned residents to stay indoors wherever possible.

Due to severe weather, the Western Cape Education Department has taken a decision to close all schools in the province.

According to the department, all learner transport has also been suspended.

Provincial Disaster Management and the South African Weather Service briefed cabinet on the possible impact of the severe weather in the province.

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has urged Capetonians to remain calm and do all they can to keep safe.

"We would like to assure residents that our Disaster Risk Management teams are on high alert and have been conducting various operations in preparation for the storm.

"They have also been working with all stakeholders to ensure that we are prepared to provide relief and assistance to residents and to address infrastructure that could potentially be affected by the weather," De Lille said.

The City also urges residents that where possible, to use suitable containers to capture rainwater, which is perfect for flushing toilets.

According to the City, flushing toilets with rainwater could save nine litres or more per flush, depending on the type of toilet.