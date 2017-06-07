7 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenya Arrests Five Youth En Route to Join Al Shabaab

Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested five youth in Isiolo town who were allegedly on their way to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab militants.

They are all below 20 years and hail from Tulluroba and Chechelesi estates.

The two estates had been in the news for some time now where dozens of youths are said to have travelled to Somalia to join the terror group.

County Commissioner George Natembeya said the suspects were in two groups at the time of their arrest on Tuesday.

"Three of them were arrested Tuesday along Isiolo-Garba-Tula road near Garissa border while two others were arrested at Bute in Wajir County.

They were on transit to Somalia," said Natembeya. Those arrested at Bute, according to the administrator told detectives they were en route to Somalia for recruitment.

He said three of the suspects had been placed under surveillance after they begged for forgiveness. They are now assisting police in probing those behind recruiting youth in the County.

The other suspects are in custody facing interrogation.

Natembeya said security personnel had made head-way in containing radicalization adding recruiters are now taking advantage of the holy month of Ramadhan to target youth.

Dozens of youth from the two estates had been reported missing by their families and believed to be in Somalia.

Curiously, most of the suspects including the five arrested this week are from wealthy families.

The administrator appealed to parents to monitor movement of their children and report cases of disappearance on time to help authorities in tracking them.

