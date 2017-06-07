7 June 2017

Kenya/Sierra Leone: Jesse Were Out of Harambee Stars Trip to Sierra Leone

By Cellestine Olilo

Harambee Stars striker Jesse Were has been ruled out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone after suffering a knee injury in training on Tuesday.

The Zesco United forward was left out of the travelling squad named by Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi on Wednesday.

Were joins Slavia Sofia left-back Abud Omar and Royal Antwerp midfielder Johanna Omollo on the sidelines ahead of the crunch Cup of Nations qualifier away in Freetown on Saturday.

Okumbi handed Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo and Tusker's Jackson Macharia a place in his 20-man squad that also has Sony Sugar winger Boniface Muchiri and Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma.

Juma has replaced Were in the team which leaves at 9.45am on Friday for Freetown.

TRAVELLING SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch and Patrick Matasi

Defenders: Eric Ouma, David Owino, David Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Simon Mbugua, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed

Midfielders: Boniface Muchiri, Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ayub Timbe, Ernest Wendo, Jackson Macharia, Stephen Waruru, Eric Johanna

Strikers: Masoud Juma, Michael Olunga, Samuel Onyango

