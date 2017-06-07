Platinum stars midfield maestro Robert Ng'ambi might miss Flames Saturday's African Cup of nations qualifying match against Comoros Island after his wife was involved in a motor accident on Tuesday.

Ng'ambi, who by the time of accident was in Tunisia, said he would make up his mind after his return to South Africa and see the condition of his wife.

Meanwhile, Flames assistant coach Gerald Phiri has confessed that Ng'ambi's experience is badly needed in the team.

"We are worried because we need players like Robert as we start our campaign. He is a great player and his experience can help as alot," said Phiri.

Flames will play Comoros Island at the Bingu National Stadium on Saturday 10th June 2017.

Meanwhile, Flames technical panel has announced the appointment of Limbikani Mzava as the team captain.

He will be deputised by Francis Mlimbika and John Lanjesi.