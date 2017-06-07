7 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi/Comoros: Mzava Named Malawi Skipper, Ng'ambi Doubtful for Comoros Game

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elijah Phimbi

Platinum stars midfield maestro Robert Ng'ambi might miss Flames Saturday's African Cup of nations qualifying match against Comoros Island after his wife was involved in a motor accident on Tuesday.

Ng'ambi, who by the time of accident was in Tunisia, said he would make up his mind after his return to South Africa and see the condition of his wife.

Meanwhile, Flames assistant coach Gerald Phiri has confessed that Ng'ambi's experience is badly needed in the team.

"We are worried because we need players like Robert as we start our campaign. He is a great player and his experience can help as alot," said Phiri.

Flames will play Comoros Island at the Bingu National Stadium on Saturday 10th June 2017.

Meanwhile, Flames technical panel has announced the appointment of Limbikani Mzava as the team captain.

He will be deputised by Francis Mlimbika and John Lanjesi.

Malawi

Group to Commemorate International Albinism Awareness Day

The Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) will on June 13 join the international community in commemorating… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.