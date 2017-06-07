Malawi: Khunge Welcomes Netball Licensing System

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) new president Khungekile Matiya has welcomed the call by Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) to introduce club licensing system next season to ensure there are clear guidelines in terms of player-transfer, contracts and club ownership.

MNCS administration manager Henry Mereka made the statement during NAM elective assembly at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi, saying club licensing will bring "orderliness' in domestic netball league.

Matiya said club licensing will be implemented as NAM will establish a task force to help the association on how to about the issue .

It is expected the licensing system will deal with the impasse of Tigresses towering defender Laureen Ngwira who has spent over one and a half seasons on the sidelines because Tigresses are refusing to let her join any other club despite the player insisting she wants out.

Alliance Capital Stars wanted to sign her last year aside from offering her a job at Alliance Capital Limited but Tigresses argued they could not release her until her four-year contract, which runs up to 2019, expires. The development frustrated Alliance Capital, who decided to pull out Stars' sponsorship.