7 June 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Nkurenkuru Geared for First Ever Expo

By John Muyamba

Rundu — Nkurenkuru Town Council is gearing up to host its first ever Expo, which is scheduled to take place from June 28 to July 2 this year under the theme "Transforming Nkurenkuru into an industrial and tourism hub".

CEO of Nkurenkuru Petrus Sikongo Sindimba says that at the moment the organising committees are busy formulating the modalities of how the town will hold this event.

"Preparations are on track, various institutions, government ministries and our local SMEs have already made their bookings right after we had our successful gala dinner earlier on April 29. We are indeed ready to host our first ever Expo 2017.

"We are still waiting for more sponsorship that might come to make this event a success. However, we would like to inform the public that so far Nored and the Development Bank of Namibia are our main sponsors for this year's event," Sindimba said.

Sindimba told New Era that former president Hifikepunye Lukas Pohamba was the patron of the Nkurenkuru Expo.

"This event will also be graced by his presence during the expo and he will deliver the keynote address and will officially open our Nkurenkuru Expo," he added.

They will hold the event in Nkurenkuru, the regional capital of the Kavango West Region, which has a population estimated at around 15,000 inhabitants.

Sindimba promises a variety of entertainment ranging from traditional dances, and music by local artists throughout the event.

"We therefore urge and invite all our countrymen and women to come in their thousands to make our first Expo a success. The official opening is scheduled for 30 June," he said.

The government declared Nkurenkuru as a settlement area in 1999 before later proclaiming it a town in 2006, and it became the capital of Kavango West Region when the authorities split the former Kavango Region into Kavango West and Kavango East regions in 2013.

